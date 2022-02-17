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Nature - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 42
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26 views • February 17, 2022
This is the last video from the first wave of this video series. it is a fantastic way to close the whole circle exactly with this theme. Because nature, is the ultimate environment, an enclosed system, a petri dish of life, where all other themes take form and together contribute to the whole.
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