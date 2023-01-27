REMEMBER - Trailer

REMEMBER ... As we all move towards a new phase in the development of this world, Clash of Minds would like to specifically focus on a special day that we have all been given. This day will increasingly move into the focus of attention with the events that lie ahead. It is about nothing less than the Sabbath! Therefore, starting today, every Friday evening at five forty five pm (5:45 pm South Africa Standard Time) we will make a commitment to God to Remember His Sabbath. A simple but important short video to remind us all what God meant by the Sabbath. Every Friday night, all viewers will get a glimpse of the precious scripture and the spirit of prophecy of Ellen G. White and thereby usher in the Sabbath. We wish you now and for each coming Sabbath of 2023 from the category "Shorts" a wonderful and edifying Sabbath! REMEMBER ...

