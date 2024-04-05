Rybar Live: Special military operation, April 4
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«On Ukraine the recruitment of the so-called cannon fodder is going on neither shakily nor shakily, because the population of remote villages has already completely given all their men to the frontline»
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.