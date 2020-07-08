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Death By Knee: George Floyd's Killing & It's Aftermath (June-2020)
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7 views • July 08, 2020
Bobkiwicelt Films in association with Fuck Authority Pictures & Woodwork Kittens Productions present: Death By Knee: George Floyd's Killing & It's Aftermath. A chilling documentary featuring news footage of George Floyd's murder outside a convenience store in Minneapolis including the full 10 minute cellphone footage of the murder that took Covid-19 off the front page and led to nationwide riots all over America and indeed some major cities of the world. Not for the faint hearted...
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