Uncharted Economic Territory on the Horizon John Williams Explain

What might the next few months look like in terms of the economy, and how could it impact you personally? What about the next few years?

This is just one of many important questions answered by today’s guest, real estate investor, and mentor, John Williams. Before the age of 30, Williams sold $100 million in real estate and has represented many high-profile individuals in the real estate and investment sectors.

Tune in and visit https://www.youtube.com/c/ThisisJohnWilliams to stay informed on the latest. Also, check out https://thisisjohnwilliams.com/.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3bO8R6q