Body area networks are made of bodies. There is a song about this. (Mirrored)

Body area networks are made of bodies. There is a song about this.

"here is my most recent wrap up … ffs people … i cannot believe after two years you still fear pivot to accusing me of mental instability because i refuse to believe the group think due ot my vocation. get over being lied to and open up to the how and why of the new telehealth. Jesus Christ of Nazareth is the life, the truth and the way and His prayerful people know Him by another name and I thank God for all of you, Amen. do not stop thinking and loving and being a human. ask quesitons, be curious and open to adapt bc those are human traits. becoming cyber physical is a choice , not a mandate." - Sabrina Wallace,

https://player.odycdn.com/api/v4/streams/free/trim.D8387B27-C99E-4663-8FE9-10E264A4968F/49b02eabd3c772fe937aa433c97db36aa8c51819/5eab6f

