FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 135:13-21, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241214

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH and EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting GOD! I am bound to give thanks to You, EL OLAM always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

A Song of Ascents - Praise the Lord!

Praise to You, EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting GOD in Creation and Redemption

Praise to You LORD!

Your name, O EL OLAM, endures forever, Your fame, O Lord, throughout all generations.

14 For You will judge Your people, and You will have compassion on Your servants because our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.

15 The idols of the nations are silver and gold, the work of men’s hands.

16 They have mouths, but they do not speak; eyes they have, but they do not see;

17 They have ears, but they do not hear; nor is there any breath in their mouths.

18 Those who make them are like them; so is everyone who trusts in them.

19 I join with the house of Israel to bless You EL OLAM! Let us join the house of Aaron to bless our EL OLAM!

20 I join with the house of Levi to bless You JEHOVAH! Christians who fear EL OLAM, we bless You, LORD!

21 Blessed are You, YAHWEH and EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting GOD out of Zion, who dwell in Jerusalem and every city!

I praise You YAHWEH and EL OLAM! Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH and EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting GOD for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 135:13-21 personalized NKJV).

****

