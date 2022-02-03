South China Sea Crash | Did Military Fatigue Lead to US F35 Fighter Jet Crash?

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A Chinese researcher has said intense missions by US forces may have played a role in the recent F-35C jet crash in South China Sea. The researcher said that the frequent military activities forced US frontline personnel to endure far more intense missions. The Biden administration seems to have stretched its military resources in a bid to counter China in the Indo-Pacific, Chen said. US forces continue to face significant challenges to operate and exercise in the South China Sea.
#US #China #SouthChinaSea #F35 #USNavy