Feds see Potential Charges against Hunter Biden

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Two former attorneys from Washington D.C., Victoria Toesning and Joe DiGenova break down the current corruption in Biden’s DOJ as they only come up with potential tax and gun charges against Hunter Biden. There was the entire laptop belonging to Hunter, but they may not have any charges against him from that.