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Knights of Aloha March for Life Past Honolulu Planned Parenthood - January 22, 2021
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81 views • January 23, 2021
Dozens of men, women and children marched from the Blaisdell to the Hawaii state capitol on January 22, 2021 in support of the right to life of the unborn. They stopped at the Planned Parenthood building on South Beretania Street to pray over the building and for the murder of babies to end. Several people spoke, preached and prayed at the capitol. Hear what people who were there had to say as this video is packed with many "man on the street" interviews.
https://www.knightsofaloha.com
#KnightsOfAloha #MarchForLife #PlannedParenthood #Hawaii #abortion
https://www.knightsofaloha.com
#KnightsOfAloha #MarchForLife #PlannedParenthood #Hawaii #abortion
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