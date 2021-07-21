© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Censorship and Disarmament
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • July 21, 2021
They are silencing voices left and right over just about anything now and soon speaking your mind or merely refusing the injection may be grounds for them to take your guns from you, at least if David Chipman and people like him have a say in the matter. Hate speech and misinformation are the new buzz words.
Sources:
https://www.americas1stfreedom.org/articles/2021/7/21/biden-s-nominee-to-run-the-atf-called-the-first-amendment-a-frustration
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/surgeon-general-vivek-murthy-issues-advisory-on-dangers-of-health-misinformation-amid-rise-in-covid-19-cases/2021/07/15/a3e6d5ae-e591-11eb-8aa5-5662858b696e_story.html
https://twitter.com/search?q=psaki%20vaccine%20misinformation&;f=video
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/pentagon-reportedly-tracking-extremist-web-searches-including-truth-about-black-lives
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2021/04/pentagon-explains-odd-transfer-of-175-million-ip-addresses-to-obscure-company/
https://twitter.com/NewGranada1979/status/1409185402280316929
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ojfw1mPA7OE
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2021/jul/21/state-rep-rob-chases-anti-vaccine-comments-removed/
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/biden-spokesperson-jen-psaki-worked-israeli-spy-firm
https://time.com/5951001/gun-violence-public-health-crisis/
https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/MediaLibraries/URMCMedia/flrtc/preparedness-response-tools/documents/MGT-433announcement_sCHUYLER_4-6-2016.pdf
https://archive.is/u7RMj
Sources:
https://www.americas1stfreedom.org/articles/2021/7/21/biden-s-nominee-to-run-the-atf-called-the-first-amendment-a-frustration
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/surgeon-general-vivek-murthy-issues-advisory-on-dangers-of-health-misinformation-amid-rise-in-covid-19-cases/2021/07/15/a3e6d5ae-e591-11eb-8aa5-5662858b696e_story.html
https://twitter.com/search?q=psaki%20vaccine%20misinformation&;f=video
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/pentagon-reportedly-tracking-extremist-web-searches-including-truth-about-black-lives
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2021/04/pentagon-explains-odd-transfer-of-175-million-ip-addresses-to-obscure-company/
https://twitter.com/NewGranada1979/status/1409185402280316929
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ojfw1mPA7OE
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2021/jul/21/state-rep-rob-chases-anti-vaccine-comments-removed/
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/biden-spokesperson-jen-psaki-worked-israeli-spy-firm
https://time.com/5951001/gun-violence-public-health-crisis/
https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/MediaLibraries/URMCMedia/flrtc/preparedness-response-tools/documents/MGT-433announcement_sCHUYLER_4-6-2016.pdf
https://archive.is/u7RMj
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.