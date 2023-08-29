Turley: Hunter evidence paints a ‘very troubling picture’

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Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley reacts to the new evidence linking Hunter Biden’s business partner Devon Archer to then-Secretary of State John Kerry on ‘America Reports.’ #foxnews
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