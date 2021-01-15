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1999 Dr. Enéas - God POWER of JUST ONE CHROMOSOME - explica por que acredita em Deus
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22 views • January 15, 2021
1999 Dr. Enéas explica por que acredita em Deus
Carl Sagan(Satan)-The pale blue dot (or just dust and dust... insignificant)
Dr. Enéas MEDIC explains the POWER of JUST ONE CHROMOSOME:
1 Chromosome - have 5 bilions of Nucleotide;
1 Nucleotide have 4 bases : guanine, adenine, cytosine and thymine;
So, 1 Chromosome have 20 bilions of unit data BITS;
1 Letter of any alphabet can be identified with 6 bits;
So, 3 bilions of letters.
1 Word have around 6 letters;
So, 500 milions of words.
1 page have around 300 words;
So, 2 bilions of pages.
1 book around 500 pages;
SO, 4000 books in just ONE chromossome. Is this accident, coincidence???
Carl Sagan(Satan)-The pale blue dot (or just dust and dust... insignificant)
Dr. Enéas MEDIC explains the POWER of JUST ONE CHROMOSOME:
1 Chromosome - have 5 bilions of Nucleotide;
1 Nucleotide have 4 bases : guanine, adenine, cytosine and thymine;
So, 1 Chromosome have 20 bilions of unit data BITS;
1 Letter of any alphabet can be identified with 6 bits;
So, 3 bilions of letters.
1 Word have around 6 letters;
So, 500 milions of words.
1 page have around 300 words;
So, 2 bilions of pages.
1 book around 500 pages;
SO, 4000 books in just ONE chromossome. Is this accident, coincidence???
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