MAGNETO-ELECTRIC WORLD AND SOUND ENERGY, ANCIENT CITIES AND TEMPLES WERE PROCESSORS AND CIRCUITS! -- Part 3

Did you know about the Russian guy (an entomologist) who put thousands of beetle wings together to make a platform that not only hovered -- it flew over 1,000 miles per hour! It encapsulated him in an energy bubble that enabled him to fly at these speeds without being affected by the surrounding environment. He took lots of pictures...still pictures and video of experiments and such, but when he tried to take pictures and video while flying the hovering platform, video would scramble or fail to record. His wristwatch would also malfunction.When he tried to patent this technology, he was quickly shut down by "Big Science" and shadowy Government. So he tried to document his findings in a book with detailed schematics and pictures and drawings. When this book was published, however, the publishing company edited out all of this critical information and proof, then influencers turned public opinion against this brilliant scientist to shame and mock him, and to trivialize his work.Part Three of FourShared from and subscribe to:MithChronicler