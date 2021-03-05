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EBay Joins in Cancelling Dr Seuss Calling them "Offensive" -- Can we WAKE UP
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10 views • March 05, 2021
EBay has now decided to join in the canceling of Dr. Seuss, preventing independent parties from selling the books to one another, collectively deciding what is and what is not allowed under the new regime of cancel culture leftists. My prayer is that we wake up, and battle these negative forces of heat before we live under a totalitarian Communist rule.
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send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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