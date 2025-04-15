Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 15, 2025 – FORBIDDEN CURES: The astonishing true story of DMSO, curative dyes and phycocyanins

- Laboratory Experiment on Chlorine Dioxide and Glyphosate (0:00)

- Demonstration of Chlorine Dioxide and Glyphosate Experiment (1:49)

- Potential Uses of Chlorine Dioxide (16:07)

- Introduction to Hidden Cures (23:16)

- DMSO and Hemato Xylon Combination (30:11)

- Potential of DMSO in Cancer Treatment (56:48)

- Chinese Herbal Cures Book Review (1:01:32)

- Interview with Greg Braden (1:11:39)

- Human Evolution and Genetic Mutations (1:20:49)

- Conclusion and Future Prospects (1:23:28)

- Spiritual Interface and Epigenetic Triggers (1:23:48)

- The Struggle Between Light and Dark (1:27:01)

- The Purpose of Evil and Human Divinity (1:30:27)

- The Human Brain and Technology (1:32:55)

- The Potential of Human Brain and Technology (1:37:07)

- The Role of Technology in Human Potential (1:41:29)

- The Spiritual and Technological Battle (1:47:42)

- The Impact of Technology on Human Society (2:03:44)

- Repurposing Technology for Human Benefit (2:12:20)





