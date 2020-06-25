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Gates Invests in Lab-made "Breastmilk" - #NewWorldNextWeek
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20 views • June 25, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Bayer Settles Roundup Cancer Lawsuits For Up to $10.9 Billion
https://bit.ly/380KUmI

Alt Breastmilk Company Biomilq Raises $3.5 Million From Gates’ Investment Firm
http://archive.is/fs5jA

Artificial Breast Milk Investment Fund Backed By Gates, Bezos and Zuckerberg
http://archive.is/HCBsj

Nestlé Boycott
https://bit.ly/2VhQhZn

Flashback: Gates Grant to Fund Testicle-Blasting Contraceptive (May 17, 2010)
https://cbsn.ws/3drd8YI

Many BPA-Free Plastics Are Toxic. Some Are Worse Than BPA
https://bit.ly/2Vc82cw

#FluorideTrial: Ruling Delayed As Judge Asks Defense and Plaintiffs to Discuss New Evidence
https://bit.ly/382TCAS

Story #2: Japan to Bolster Defense After Scrapping Missile System
https://bit.ly/2Yv19oB

Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution
https://bit.ly/31euIgc

Arrest of Ex-Justice Minister Could Hasten Abe's Departure
https://bit.ly/2Nr95RN

Story #3: Nova Scotia Shooter Case Has Hallmarks of Undercover Operation
https://bit.ly/3hXPaYD

Nova Scotia Killer Had Ties to Criminals, Withdrew Huge Sum of Cash Before Shooting
https://bit.ly/2YtiO01

Police Uniform, Mock RCMP Car Were Key Factors in N.S. Shooting
https://bit.ly/3fSwBTK

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Transactions Reveal Nova Scotia Shooter May Have Been RCMP INFORMANT OR AGENT!!!
https://bit.ly/3fStjjt

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
japancorbettreportbill gatesnew world next weeknova scotia shooterbayer roundupbreastmilkbiomilqfluoridetrialbpa free plastics
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