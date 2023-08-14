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Twitter is Still Censoring Conservatives… They’re Just Cleverly Hiding It | Interview on Facts Not Fiction with Matt Couch
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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19 views • August 14, 2023

I’m in the process of launching a social content platform that will not just be a home for the Big Tech rejects, but actually use technology to be innovative and disruptive within the industry.

During this episode of Facts Not Fiction with my good friend Matt Couch, I went into detail about what pickax is all about.

We are launching Q1 of 2024, and will be a constitutionally free speech platform not beholden to Big Tech in any way, with algorithms that don’t work against you and monetization opportunities for content creators.

Sign up today to be among the first people on the platform when we announce beta. Go to https://pickax.com to sign up today!

After this interview, Matt Couch had a health scare that saw him in the hospital for several weeks and eventually had his leg amputated. Please keep him in your prayers and consider donating to his GoFundMe: https://www.givesendgo.com/supportmattcouch

Subscribe to this show on Rumble and Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe to Jeff Dornik’s Substack at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.

Register for Mike Lindell’s upcoming live-stream event August 16-17 where he’ll lay out the plan to fix the elections before 2024. Use promo code FFN to get access for FREE, plus you’ll receive a gift from Mr Lindell himself. Click here to registering promo code FFN: https://lindellevent.com

“Whole Cows,” a brand by Prepper All Naturals, is veteran-owned and dedicated to serving Americans with everything we’ve got. We truly want to feed this nation now and in the future because we see the writing on the wall. The powers-that-be want us eating lab-grown meat, bugs, or worse.With beef prices already high and expected to skyrocket before the end of the year, it behooves Americans to stock up on shelf-stable premium beef from Prepper All Naturals. Order today using code JEFF15 to get 15% off at https://freedomfirstbeef.com.

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free speechcensorshipcurrent eventspoliticsfacebooksocial mediabig techtechnologytwittersilicon valleymatt couchconstitutional rightsjeff dornikpickax
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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