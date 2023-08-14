Twitter is Still Censoring Conservatives… They’re Just Cleverly Hiding It | Interview on Facts Not Fiction with Matt Couch

I’m in the process of launching a social content platform that will not just be a home for the Big Tech rejects, but actually use technology to be innovative and disruptive within the industry.

During this episode of Facts Not Fiction with my good friend Matt Couch, I went into detail about what pickax is all about.

We are launching Q1 of 2024, and will be a constitutionally free speech platform not beholden to Big Tech in any way, with algorithms that don’t work against you and monetization opportunities for content creators.

Sign up today to be among the first people on the platform when we announce beta. Go to https://pickax.com to sign up today!

After this interview, Matt Couch had a health scare that saw him in the hospital for several weeks and eventually had his leg amputated. Please keep him in your prayers and consider donating to his GoFundMe: https://www.givesendgo.com/supportmattcouch

