Activate My Word Back into Your Life

Dec 16, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God Blog: Life will get very difficult if you continue to give me no time and do not show any care for the word of God I have given you. These words are active and living, but not if you never read them. These words can give you peace love joy and all the fruits of the spirit, but not if the words are not in your heart. #ActivateGod #FruitsofTheSpirit

Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://mtr.cool/ljrxlxrnlq







