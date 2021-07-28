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Trinkets of Temperance
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
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1 view • July 28, 2021
just a cool walk by the river while it's smoldering hot outside.. these videos i do while walking out in nature are off the cuff & i really don't edit these vids after cuz i prefer that raw & uncut style, altho i will hold myself accountable for saying the wrong things or whatever.. This subject can be analyzed for hours and hours, so i'm just throwing this out there and if it helps anyone, that great, cuz it was good for me to just let off some thoughts, stories & introspections about it on camera & share them..

interested in tarot?! you should be, cuz it'll really make u look at life and yourself in a clearer light & help you gain insight on being a better person & doing what's right.. i don't claim to have a firm understanding or to be well versed in deciphering the tarot, but i feel what this website's been interpreting the meanings & correspondences about it all in regards to tarot..
https://www.buildingbeautifulsouls.com/tarot-card-meanings/major-arcana/temperance-tarot-card-meanings/

what i spoke on is really more like a primer to get into practice and work towards that zen state of balance within yourself in context to whatever the outside world is hitting you with.

http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ

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BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind

vaxx playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S

Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT

Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX

MASK ARTICLES/ https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks

Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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