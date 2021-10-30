© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why vaccinating low-risk kids still makes sense, and other nonsensical propaganda
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 30, 2021
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
Fully vaccinated Ontario man dies after COVID-19 sweeps through his hockey league
https://archive.md/mZiwm
Why vaccinating low-risk kids still makes sense
https://archive.md/1OCoB
Myopericarditis following COVID-19
vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
Myocarditis Early Biopsy Allows for Tailored Regenerative Treatment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html
Fully vaccinated people can pass on the Delta variant at home, including to other vaccinated people, a study finds - but unvaccinated people are still at most risk
https://archive.md/u87AH
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
Fully vaccinated Ontario man dies after COVID-19 sweeps through his hockey league
https://archive.md/mZiwm
Why vaccinating low-risk kids still makes sense
https://archive.md/1OCoB
Myopericarditis following COVID-19
vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
Myocarditis Early Biopsy Allows for Tailored Regenerative Treatment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html
Fully vaccinated people can pass on the Delta variant at home, including to other vaccinated people, a study finds - but unvaccinated people are still at most risk
https://archive.md/u87AH
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.