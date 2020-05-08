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Vaccinated Vs. Unvaccinated: The Study You've Probably Never Heard About
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95 views • May 08, 2020
In recent years, the glaring spotlight of skepticism has been turned to the topic of vaccines, bitterly dividing parents and giving doctors of modern medicine conniption fits — but no matter where you stand on vaccinations, the fact two groundbreaking, scientific, peer-reviewed studies painting inoculations in not-so-favorable light have vanished from the Internet is cause for concern. We'll talk about them in this episode.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated-the-study-youve-probably-never-heard-about/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated-the-study-youve-probably-never-heard-about/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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