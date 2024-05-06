Russian warriors FPV drone penetrates under Donetsk hideout

Russian drone teams of Yug troops of the 1st Army Corps of Southern Force Group, deployed FPV kamikaze drones against personnel and equipment of Ukrainian troops in Donetsk direction. Drones enter through doors and windows of buildings and houses, and fortifications after enemy hiding places are detected. Frontal attacks by drones blow up scores of personnel and armored vehicles every day, and significantly weaken the enemy's resources.
