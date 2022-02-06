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EP 149: The Witch of Pungo
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1 view • February 06, 2022
This week, we waste no time and jump right into a tale of a "witch" from the past known as "The Witch of Pungo". Hear about how this "witch" was discovered, how she survived all of the "witch tests" she was put through, how she ultimately survived all the trials and tribulations thrown at her throughout her life, and how her name was more recently cleared posthumously hundreds of years after her death. Plus, we talk about some phantom horns we heard recently while outside and wonder if anyone else has heard these strange horn/trumpet sounds.
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@MoniquePCHt
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@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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