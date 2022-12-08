CCP Organized Masses Dressed in Black To Mourn Jiang Zemin Along the Road

https://gnews.org/articles/566761
摘要：On December 5, Jiang Zemin's body was cremated at the Babaoshan Crematorium in Beijing, and the CCP organized a large number of people dressed in black along the road to mourn him, with their phone confiscated.
