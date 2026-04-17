Walther P22 Two Steps Forward, One Step Back

Walther Forums

https://www.waltherforums.com/threads/p22-function-of-fire-control-components-illustrated.22328/





A Walther P22 Minuteman Update. My Walther P22Q with the red, Tamdemkross Victory trigger experienced some failures to fire in double action.





The P22 trigger bar spring plays a crucial role in lifting the trigger bar for double action and single action firing. In double action the trigger bar presses on the hammer cocking strut to cock the hammer and the trigger bar angles downward to slip off the cocking strut to drop the hammer and fire the pistol. Double action does not even use the real sear….or you can think of the cocking strut as the double action sear. With the hammer cocked, the cocking strut pulls the trigger bar to the rear, but it is otherwise out of the war of the trigger bar which, with a trigger press, disengages the proper sear.





Why did I have problems with the Victory trigger? I can only speculate. The Victory trigger is about twice as heavy as the stock polymer…maybe that prevented full reset of the DA trigger. Possible that the trigger bar spring was not providing enough lift…maybe the spring was binding, maybe my installation wasn’t quite right, maybe the firing pin block engagement arm disengagement timing was a tiny bit off (that’d explain the lack of firing pin indent on the cartridge rim).





All I know is that when I reinstalled the stock trigger using the same trigger bar spring, the problems with double action ceased…200 rounds of 40gr target Mini-Mag zero issues.





So, while my P22’s have the TandemKross firing pin and extractor, I have removed the TandemKross Victory trigger. Handsome trigger, but Victory did not work out for me.





Problem solved. So I went looking for more trouble.





I noticed I had some old boxes of CCI Mini-Mag 40gr hollow points. I had to unscrew the cartridges from the box due to a thick hardened coating of wax. Lots of malfs…failures to fire due to the P22 not being completely in battery. I tried wiping off the wax with just minimal improvement. Ultimately I got perfect function by scraping the wax off with my thumbnail…wax curling off both the bullet and the case. Once the wax was removed this old stash of 22LR ran perfectly in the P22. Demonstrating that CCI Mini-Mag remains reliable after years of storage. Perhaps that wax helped preserve the cartridges…so for long term storage leave the wax in place and only remove it when you’re ready to use the cartridges. My guess is that the excessive wax was just something missed in QC as all of my 10’s of thousands of rounds are just lightly coated.





I think I will look into CCI’s Uppercut ammo as its hollow point projectile has a thicker copper coat that eliminates the need for the wax. A good idea for a 22LR used as a self defense pistol? P22 did not like Punch. Looking for trouble, we'll see if the P22 can handle Uppercut.







