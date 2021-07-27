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Divine Feminine I Care About You But Why Don’t You Care About Me Like I Care About You
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31 views • July 27, 2021
This is a channeled message for Twinflames on the journey from the Divine Masculine. Watch to see how the DM feels that the Divine Feminine is not showing up for him like he like.
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