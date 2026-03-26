Stunning Political Reversal: Trump's White House Return

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- Author argues Trump’s return exposes MAGA as obedience-driven movement, contrasting with comparatively stable perception of Biden-era governance.

- Claims Trump demands loyalty over principles, sidelining dissent and transforming political movement into personality-driven cult structure.

- Describes former supporters abandoning Trump, citing broken promises, foreign policy shifts, and perceived betrayal of core values.

- Compares corruption, arguing Biden-era scandals were limited, while Trump’s actions allegedly reshape and undermine entire governing systems.

- Suggests policies reflect deliberate destabilization, urging accountability, political opposition, and eventual legal consequences for involved leadership figures.





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