My millet is waterlogged, will it pull through? (Panicum miliaceum) MVI_9170

I had forgotten that the black bin, which has become the accidental home of a cluster of millet plants, had no holes in the base, and I’ve been watering it daily for quite a while this summer. Two days ago I discovered that it is now waterlogged. Will the millet handle this? A very hot week is coming, so maybe the plants will draw the water level down and survive a few weeks longer. Does anyone know if millet can withstand wet feet for extended periods of time?

Previous video description: There are often plants that appear in our yards and gardens that we didn’t intentionally plant, and happily, some of them are sources of food and medicine. The local doves scatter seeds from the bird feeder, and a handful of proso or common millet plants have sprouted and set seed in a large tub-bin nearby. I’ve watered them, and am due for hundreds of grains in the next few summer weeks. As it turns out, millet is a nutritious important food, not only for birds. And as a bonus, the plant, in seed, is a beautiful thing to behold, with its seed heads adopting a gracefully weeping habit. And some icing on the cake for the gluten-intolerant: it is gluten-free.