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AI ORGANIZATION FOUNDER_ _NANO-TECH VACCINES ARE THE EXTINCTION AGENDA
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1137 views • October 14, 2021
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The AI Organization Founder: "Nano-Tech Vaccines are Extinction Agenda" https://rumble.com/vng4nz-the-ai-organization-founder-nano-tech-vaccines-are-extinction-agenda.html
Quote: "Cyrus Parsa joined Stew Peters to reveal what he believes is the real agenda behind the Covid-19 bioweapon and the shots being pushed, and falsely referred to as "vaccines". Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.ZStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
The AI Organization Founder: "Nano-Tech Vaccines are Extinction Agenda" https://rumble.com/vng4nz-the-ai-organization-founder-nano-tech-vaccines-are-extinction-agenda.html
Quote: "Cyrus Parsa joined Stew Peters to reveal what he believes is the real agenda behind the Covid-19 bioweapon and the shots being pushed, and falsely referred to as "vaccines". Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.ZStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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