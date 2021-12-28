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John 3:16 - The Greatest Verse in the Bible...Salvation
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10 views • December 28, 2021
This teaching explains each word contained in the most profound and magnificent sentence ever written in the history of literature. Please listen, it is the most important teaching a person can ever have.
John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
This is the Salvation message.
For the full class teaching which goes much deeper on this passage, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yy825...
John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
This is the Salvation message.
For the full class teaching which goes much deeper on this passage, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yy825...
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