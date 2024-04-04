Altiyan Childs Exposes the Freemasons and Secret Religions.

Altiyan Childs is an Australian musician and winner of the 2010 X-Factor. He was a Freemason and produced this home-brew video to expose the true objectives of the freemasons and secret religions.
It's long at 5 hours, but if you're going to watch just one video to help you understand the world we're living in, this is the one!
Settle in and take the time to watch it. It just might be what you need to hear! Thank you Altiyan Childs for doing this.
