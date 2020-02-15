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Pattaya Temple Wat Yannasangwararam Woramahawihan (วัดญาณสังวราราม) / Thailand | on tour |
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15 views • February 15, 2020
A must go to place in Pattaya is the huge temple complex of Wat Yannasangwararam Woramahawihan (วัดญาณสังวราราม).
Bring time because here is a lot to see and walk.
Website: http://watyanasangvararam.com
Temple on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/Wk9JxxdhtVvLhZ9s8
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Pae&Tian-Song written und sung by: Ryan Heenan
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The video was filmed with the integrated camera of my Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone.
Bring time because here is a lot to see and walk.
Website: http://watyanasangvararam.com
Temple on Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/Wk9JxxdhtVvLhZ9s8
Like, comment and subscribe.
Pae&Tian-Song written und sung by: Ryan Heenan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paetian/
Snupps: https://www.snupps.com/paetian
Twitter: https://twitter.com/paetian_yt
The video was filmed with the integrated camera of my Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone.
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