MAXIMIZE YOUR GENETIC POTENTIAL DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://infohealthnews.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie-show-radio-show/

#genetic #health #drwallach





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





Monologue





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the basic things people should do to maximize their genetic potential. Stating that people should stay away from "bad" foods such as burnt meats fried foods, oils, processed meats with nitrites and nitrates. Contending that along with avoiding the "bad" foods people should be supplementing with the 90 essential nutrients every day.

Pearls of Wisdom





Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article about a study from the University of Vermont. The study found that people who ate red chili peppers lowered their risk of death by 13%. Researchers looked at 16,000 people participating in the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey following them for nearly 20 years. Surprisingly the people who ate the most peppers were younger, white, Mexican-American, married, smokers, alcohol drinkers and ate more vegetables and meat.

Callers





Alexander is an epileptic with heart disease.





Mary has verecose veins in her legs.





Shirley has bone on bone arthritis but wants to avoid surgery.





Robyn's brother has heart disease and is taking nutritional supplements but isn't getting the results he wants.