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THE REAL PLAN OF THE PLANDEMIC - YOU NEED TO WATCH THIS VIDEO !! - BOMBSHELL NEWS YOU MUST SHARE!!
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121 views • January 03, 2022
THE REAL PLAN OF THE PLANDEMIC - YOU NEED TO WATCH THIS VIDEO !! - BOMBSHELL NEWS YOU MUST SHARE!!
Mirror source: Waking Up The Sheep
Don't FORGET to Visit my Other Channel (WAKING UP THE SHEEP 2) here on bitchute and Subscribe to it please: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AGxSlfHizfQH/ - I will be posting different videos to this channel, and the other one as well. - This video i posted on my channel about a year ago, but alot of people have NEVER seen this video, so that is why im posting it again. This information is super detailed and is so important that you know it because the plandemic will make alot more sense after you watch this, believe me, your going to want to watch all the way through. I know its a long one, but worth it folks. Now there is some people that think celeste solum is a "Shill" or working for the other side, but that is because they are trying to discredit her for BLOWING THE WHISTLE on the whole operation of Planned population Reduction. SHE is telling the TRUTH whether you believe it or not. This is the Best information out there in my opinion. Share it. Thanks! -Former FEMA operative Celeste Solum talks with David Icke: ‘The Covid tests are magnetically tagging you and the vaccine is designed for mass depopulation and the synthetic transformation of the human body’ - **THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH VIDEO!! - PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION!! WITH EVERYBODY!! - WATCH DR. DAVID MARTINS VIDEO YOU ALL NEED TO WATCH - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OP5YyrIP2cHq/ - "Freeing One Enslaved Mind At A Time" - Thank you for taking the time to stop by the channel and for watching the videos. Please share the videos with people you love and care about to help humanity out of the pack of lies by the Mainstream Media and Governments around the world. This is a Christian based channel who helps you understand bible prophecy in conjunction with Modern day reality. - You can also Visit us and Follow Us over on TWITCH TV by downloading the app in the Google store, or going DIRECT to the webpage here: https://www.twitch.tv/wakingupthesheepontwitch - We are also On Twitter at https://twitter.com/wakinguptheshe1 - and also over on Gab.com - https://gab.com/AlternativeNews - FUTURE WEBSITE I AM IN THE PROCESS OF CREATING IN CASE THE CHANNEL GETS DELETED OFF BITCHUTE - MAKE SURE YOU BOOKMARK THIS TO FIND ME: http://www.wakingupthesheep.com - THERE IS NOTHING ON THIS PAGE YET BUT THERE WILL BE WITHIN (3-6) MONTHS. I WILL UPDATE YOU IN FUTURE VIDEOS WHEN MY WEBSITE GOES LIVE - **If you would like to visit Pastor Francis Chan please click here: https://www.youtube.com/channel - CHINESE TROOPS TO INVADE AMERICA - ALONG WITH THE RUSSIANS - ****A MUST WATCH VIDEO**** - **PLEASE WATCH CHUCK YOUNGBRANDT'S THE END OF AMERICA AND WORLD WAR - VISION'S FROM GOD ABOUT THE END OF THE WORLD - A MUST WATCH !! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/bM8PDiVLfZ25/ - INVASION BY CHINESE AND RUSSIAN TROOPS ON AMERICAN SOIL AND AUSTRALIA. - If you would like to visit Pastor Stan Johnson's Channel over on Youtube at the Prophecy Club here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/c/ProphecyClub
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-real-plan-of-the-plandemic-you-need-to-watch-this-video-bombshell-news-you-must-share_B86REPo7LNTpmOv.html
Mirror source: Waking Up The Sheep
Don't FORGET to Visit my Other Channel (WAKING UP THE SHEEP 2) here on bitchute and Subscribe to it please: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AGxSlfHizfQH/ - I will be posting different videos to this channel, and the other one as well. - This video i posted on my channel about a year ago, but alot of people have NEVER seen this video, so that is why im posting it again. This information is super detailed and is so important that you know it because the plandemic will make alot more sense after you watch this, believe me, your going to want to watch all the way through. I know its a long one, but worth it folks. Now there is some people that think celeste solum is a "Shill" or working for the other side, but that is because they are trying to discredit her for BLOWING THE WHISTLE on the whole operation of Planned population Reduction. SHE is telling the TRUTH whether you believe it or not. This is the Best information out there in my opinion. Share it. Thanks! -Former FEMA operative Celeste Solum talks with David Icke: ‘The Covid tests are magnetically tagging you and the vaccine is designed for mass depopulation and the synthetic transformation of the human body’ - **THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH VIDEO!! - PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION!! WITH EVERYBODY!! - WATCH DR. DAVID MARTINS VIDEO YOU ALL NEED TO WATCH - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OP5YyrIP2cHq/ - "Freeing One Enslaved Mind At A Time" - Thank you for taking the time to stop by the channel and for watching the videos. Please share the videos with people you love and care about to help humanity out of the pack of lies by the Mainstream Media and Governments around the world. This is a Christian based channel who helps you understand bible prophecy in conjunction with Modern day reality. - You can also Visit us and Follow Us over on TWITCH TV by downloading the app in the Google store, or going DIRECT to the webpage here: https://www.twitch.tv/wakingupthesheepontwitch - We are also On Twitter at https://twitter.com/wakinguptheshe1 - and also over on Gab.com - https://gab.com/AlternativeNews - FUTURE WEBSITE I AM IN THE PROCESS OF CREATING IN CASE THE CHANNEL GETS DELETED OFF BITCHUTE - MAKE SURE YOU BOOKMARK THIS TO FIND ME: http://www.wakingupthesheep.com - THERE IS NOTHING ON THIS PAGE YET BUT THERE WILL BE WITHIN (3-6) MONTHS. I WILL UPDATE YOU IN FUTURE VIDEOS WHEN MY WEBSITE GOES LIVE - **If you would like to visit Pastor Francis Chan please click here: https://www.youtube.com/channel - CHINESE TROOPS TO INVADE AMERICA - ALONG WITH THE RUSSIANS - ****A MUST WATCH VIDEO**** - **PLEASE WATCH CHUCK YOUNGBRANDT'S THE END OF AMERICA AND WORLD WAR - VISION'S FROM GOD ABOUT THE END OF THE WORLD - A MUST WATCH !! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/bM8PDiVLfZ25/ - INVASION BY CHINESE AND RUSSIAN TROOPS ON AMERICAN SOIL AND AUSTRALIA. - If you would like to visit Pastor Stan Johnson's Channel over on Youtube at the Prophecy Club here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/c/ProphecyClub
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-real-plan-of-the-plandemic-you-need-to-watch-this-video-bombshell-news-you-must-share_B86REPo7LNTpmOv.html
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