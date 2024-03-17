Create New Account
China emits more CO2 than the entire developed world combined—approving the equivalent of two new coal plants every week
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago

China emits more CO2 than the entire developed world combined—approving the equivalent of two new coal plants every week.

Why don't Al Gore, John Kerry, Bill Gates, Greta Thunberg or the rest of the totalitarian climate cult ever mention that?

Instead they talk about shutting down agriculture, ending meat consumption, banning non-electric vehicles and forcing you to eat insects.

Because—since all human activity, including breathing, results in CO2 emissions—the "CO2 is pollution" narrative a merely a pretext to control, regulate and micromanage every intricate detail of your life.

It's not really about controlling the environment—it's about controlling YOU.
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

