X22 REPORT: Everything Stated By Trump Will Be Made Public, Follow The Leader

X22 REPORT Ep. 2555b - Aug 18, 2021

Everything Stated By Trump Will Be Made Public, Follow The Leader



The patriots are in total control, Afghanistan crisis is now showing the people that the Biden administration is not in control and what they are saying is not making sense, why is this, there are different factions trying to control the situation but there is one player that is calling the shots, CHINA. Trump and the patriots are now exposing it all, nothing is by accident, preplanned from the beginning. Every statement Trump made will be made public.The [DS] never was in control and each day that passes it gets worse and worse, never interfere with an enemy while they in the process of destroying themselves. Follow the leader.



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