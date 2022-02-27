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Insurance Executive Says Death Rates Among Working-Age People Up 40 Percent
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442 views • February 27, 2022
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Indiana life insurance CEO SCOTT DAVISON says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64
The head of Indianapolis-based insurance company OneAmerica said the death rate is up a
Indiana life insurance CEO SCOTT DAVISON says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64
The head of Indianapolis-based insurance company OneAmerica said the death rate is up a
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