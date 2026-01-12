Somalia ~Ghost Day-Care Centers~

The Stolen Taxpayer Money Runs into The Hundreds of Billions...

Nick Shirley and David Wheaton Exposed This Fraud.

They Have Been Coined ~Ghost Day-Care Centers~...

Other Independent Journalists Have Taken Up This Cause.





This Fraud is Found Across Our Entire Nation...

Fabricated To Steal from The American Citizens.

These Arrogant Illegal Immigrants Come to Leach Off Us...

And Create Fraudulent Businesses With No Children Attending.