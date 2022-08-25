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Message from Dr. Martin Monteverde tells us about those who are camouflaged as "dissidents"
🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Message from Dr. Martin Monteverde tells us about those who are camouflaged as "dissidents" but, in reality, are CRIMINALS financed by those who are subjugating the entire human race.
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Channel with important information translated to various languages from La Quinta Columna.
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