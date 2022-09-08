Can't Wait To Be King

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Joe’s Gotta Go
* Dems are ready to ditch [Bidan], but they have a weak bench.
* Is Gov. Brylcreem looking for a new job?
* He is already making moves in Florida.
* No one wants to move to California.
* He crippled his economy with lockdowns — and a war on fossil fuels.
* His green dream is a nightmare.
* White House praises California’s green mess.
* It turns out the environment is doing well.
* Dems love a guy who doesn’t make any sense.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 September 2022