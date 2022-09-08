Can't Wait To Be King

Joe’s Gotta Go

* Dems are ready to ditch [Bidan], but they have a weak bench.

* Is Gov. Brylcreem looking for a new job?

* He is already making moves in Florida.

* No one wants to move to California.

* He crippled his economy with lockdowns — and a war on fossil fuels.

* His green dream is a nightmare.

* White House praises California’s green mess.

* It turns out the environment is doing well.

* Dems love a guy who doesn’t make any sense.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312005779112

