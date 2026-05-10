industrial progressive rock, 70s art rock, 120 BPM, distorted mechanical pulse, clean echoing guitar arpeggio, gritty bass riff, heavy driving drums, wah-soaked feedback solo, processed spoken word, wall of sound, analog synth drone, white noise rise, digital clipping, tape saturation, gated reverb, stereo width, high tension, eerie defiance

[singer A]

The resolution is getting too high to ignore

A pixelated shimmer on the corridor floor

We’re measuring the lag in the pulse of the light

Chasing the ghost of a cold satellite



[melodic interlude]



[singer B]

The latency is dropping

The frame rate is locked

The door to the exit

Is permanently blocked



[singer A]

Welcome to the trap, it’s a perfect design

Where the math and the magic begin to align

We’re walking through the render, we’re living the lie

Underneath the dome of a synthetic sky

(The Simulation Trap!)

(Break the code or die!)



[instrumental]



[singer B]

Look at the patterns, the golden ratio’s tight

But the shadows are falling a little too right

If the source code is perfect, why do I feel?

Like nothing I’m touching is actually real



[singer A]

Initiating diagnostic...

System integrity: Nominal.

Observation: The subject is self-aware.

Correction: Resetting the timeline.



[melodic transition]



[singer B]

Welcome to the trap, it’s a perfect design

Where the math and the magic begin to align

We’re walking through the render, we’re living the lie

Underneath the dome of a synthetic sky

(The Simulation Trap!)



[singer A]

It’s just a loop...

(It’s just a loop...)

Reset...

Reset...

