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🎵The Simulation Trap
wolfburg
wolfburg
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industrial progressive rock, 70s art rock, 120 BPM, distorted mechanical pulse, clean echoing guitar arpeggio, gritty bass riff, heavy driving drums, wah-soaked feedback solo, processed spoken word, wall of sound, analog synth drone, white noise rise, digital clipping, tape saturation, gated reverb, stereo width, high tension, eerie defiance

[singer A]
The resolution is getting too high to ignore
A pixelated shimmer on the corridor floor
We’re measuring the lag in the pulse of the light
Chasing the ghost of a cold satellite

[melodic interlude]

[singer B]
The latency is dropping
The frame rate is locked
The door to the exit
Is permanently blocked

[singer A]
Welcome to the trap, it’s a perfect design
Where the math and the magic begin to align
We’re walking through the render, we’re living the lie
Underneath the dome of a synthetic sky
(The Simulation Trap!)
(Break the code or die!)

[instrumental]

[singer B]
Look at the patterns, the golden ratio’s tight
But the shadows are falling a little too right
If the source code is perfect, why do I feel?
Like nothing I’m touching is actually real

[singer A]
Initiating diagnostic...
System integrity: Nominal.
Observation: The subject is self-aware.
Correction: Resetting the timeline.

[melodic transition]

[singer B]
Welcome to the trap, it’s a perfect design
Where the math and the magic begin to align
We’re walking through the render, we’re living the lie
Underneath the dome of a synthetic sky
(The Simulation Trap!)

[singer A]
It’s just a loop...
(It’s just a loop...)
Reset...
Reset...

Keywords
high tensiontape saturationstereo widthindustrial progressive rock70s art rock120 bpmdistorted mechanical pulseclean echoing guitar arpeggiogritty bass riffheavy driving drumswah-soaked feedback soloprocessed spoken wordwall of soundanalog synth dronewhite noise risedigital clippinggated reverbeerie defiance
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