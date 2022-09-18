MK-Ultra F’d by Monsanto China Rothschild FBI Intel from Age 3 1967

Was in Home Depot & Salem NH Market Basket Supermarket checking how bad foreign money changers have destroyed America with inflation. Age almost 3 my DoD Monsanto father was poisoning neighborhood male dogs in Ludlow Massachusetts 1966 at 3 in the morning, then raped a preteen babysitter. Having a security clearance means pedophile, child & Chinese Heroin & Marijuana trafficking (conducting human experiments) w/ Rothschild Central Banker Big Pharma in China, & putting naked little boy pictures in judge's desks in chambers to rig court cases is okay. (Conspiracy Theory?/Opinion) ... I talk in video about FBI, CIA, DoD involved in Child Trafficking, vaccine experiments, spying, & sending all data on Americans to Rothschild Central Banker database based in China. More information & videos & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick
(Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews
This is why we should not give up to the Globalists. The alternative is have a concentration camp inmate #, the QR Code & Larry Fink, Michael Chertoff, George Soros, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates etc run the FEMA CAMP DHS CDC NIH W.H.O. UN Rothschild Central Banker based in China Mass Genocide as they have corned the market on child trafficking & no longer need "free" societies" ... it is not about you, it is about them, & they are greedy & just want more ...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.