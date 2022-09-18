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MK-Ultra F’d by Monsanto China Rothschild FBI Intel from Age 3 1967
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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95 views • September 18, 2022

Was in Home Depot & Salem NH Market Basket Supermarket checking how bad foreign money changers have destroyed America with inflation. Age almost 3 my DoD Monsanto father was poisoning neighborhood male dogs in Ludlow Massachusetts 1966 at 3 in the morning, then raped a preteen babysitter. Having a security clearance means pedophile, child & Chinese Heroin & Marijuana trafficking (conducting human experiments) w/ Rothschild Central Banker Big Pharma in China, & putting naked little boy pictures in judge's desks in chambers to rig court cases is okay. (Conspiracy Theory?/Opinion) ... I talk in video about FBI, CIA, DoD involved in Child Trafficking, vaccine experiments, spying, & sending all data on Americans to Rothschild Central Banker database based in China. More information & videos & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick

(Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews

This is why we should not give up to the Globalists. The alternative is have a concentration camp inmate #, the QR Code & Larry Fink, Michael Chertoff, George Soros, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates etc run the FEMA CAMP DHS CDC NIH W.H.O. UN Rothschild Central Banker based in China Mass Genocide as they have corned the market on child trafficking & no longer need "free" societies" ... it is not about you, it is about them, & they are greedy & just want more ...

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censorshippoliticsvladimir putinbreaking newsmk ultraukrainemartial lawwar with russia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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