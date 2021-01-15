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Shawn Skelton's Video, Removed From FB
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374 views • January 15, 2021
Update by Shawn Skelton
"home again, still no answers!
MRI. Cat Scan are perfect!
Doctors are trying to convince me this is a conversion disorder from stress!
Am I stressed?
Well who in this world doesn’t have stress. Is it coincidental that this happened after the vaccine?
I guess anything is possible, but I know I’m a very happy, upbeat person that always has a smile. I would go out of my way to help anyone or just to make them smile! I’m the loud one that do the dumbest things just to make you laugh...
And my life was normal before taking the vaccine on Monday! I am not anti vaccine as I have all mine, my kiddos have all of theirs! I’m just a normal person who’s life has been turned upside down and I’m left here to try and figure this out.
Yes I have a place that is willing to detox me, they don’t accept insurance so it’s $1400.00. No idea when I can even go back to work since I can’t stop dancing around! This is so unfair!!!😭 Please just continue to pray! If you don’t believe me that’s ok, but please stop being mean on my post. Instead, I’m always hungry, invite me to dinner and I’ll introduce myself 😉"
"home again, still no answers!
MRI. Cat Scan are perfect!
Doctors are trying to convince me this is a conversion disorder from stress!
Am I stressed?
Well who in this world doesn’t have stress. Is it coincidental that this happened after the vaccine?
I guess anything is possible, but I know I’m a very happy, upbeat person that always has a smile. I would go out of my way to help anyone or just to make them smile! I’m the loud one that do the dumbest things just to make you laugh...
And my life was normal before taking the vaccine on Monday! I am not anti vaccine as I have all mine, my kiddos have all of theirs! I’m just a normal person who’s life has been turned upside down and I’m left here to try and figure this out.
Yes I have a place that is willing to detox me, they don’t accept insurance so it’s $1400.00. No idea when I can even go back to work since I can’t stop dancing around! This is so unfair!!!😭 Please just continue to pray! If you don’t believe me that’s ok, but please stop being mean on my post. Instead, I’m always hungry, invite me to dinner and I’ll introduce myself 😉"
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