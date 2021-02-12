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The Great Chinese Firewall of...America? Massive attack on VPN encrypted services Record VPN IP Addresses for Watch List
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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205 views • February 12, 2021
Posted 11February2021 Rob Braxman Tech:This past week on Feb 2 - Feb 7, 2021 a massive attack was conducted on encrypted services, particular VPN's. VPN traffic was throttled to near unusability. Basically in 2021, the Great Firewall of the USA was turned on. And then abruptly turned off. Purpose of the action was unknown. No party stepped up to acknowledge and aside from me, no one has stepped up to call any Internet Provider of their egregious action against privacy minded people. Port Number, Deep Packet Inspection, VPN servers, Net Neutrality. Upload inspection. Record VPN IP Addresses for Watch List by CIA/NSA-Deep State by AT&T under Biden? Use small VPN providers. Watch for Upload Throttling.
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privacyvpnnet neutralitythe great chinese firewallport numberdeep packet inspection
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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