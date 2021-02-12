© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Chinese Firewall of...America? Massive attack on VPN encrypted services Record VPN IP Addresses for Watch List
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • February 12, 2021
Posted 11February2021 Rob Braxman Tech:This past week on Feb 2 - Feb 7, 2021 a massive attack was conducted on encrypted services, particular VPN's. VPN traffic was throttled to near unusability. Basically in 2021, the Great Firewall of the USA was turned on. And then abruptly turned off. Purpose of the action was unknown. No party stepped up to acknowledge and aside from me, no one has stepped up to call any Internet Provider of their egregious action against privacy minded people. Port Number, Deep Packet Inspection, VPN servers, Net Neutrality. Upload inspection. Record VPN IP Addresses for Watch List by CIA/NSA-Deep State by AT&T under Biden? Use small VPN providers. Watch for Upload Throttling.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.