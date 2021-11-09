Healing with Dr Daniels - Advanced Directives: Living Will, Medical Power of Attorney (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.29.14)

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The show's title is: Advance directives, Living Will, Medical Power of Attorney
Dr Daniels reveals the shocking catch 22 created by these forms. Learn how these forms actually rob you of control and allow the murderous medical machine to consume you and your assets. Learn how to avoid the carnage. Naturally, of course. Don't YOU become a victim of Murder by medicine.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
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