Hand in Hand

c.2009 – Mike Caraway



1) Rode my tiny car around the vast country,

Found a lastin home, as far as I can see,

There you are, nothing can make me leave,

Since this love became the air I breathe,

Now we face these times that try the human race,

This world system lies in violence and waste,

The leaders fight against what’s real and right,

They worship an insane angel of light, (who tries to)

Control us with nano-aerosols and magnetized sky waves,

Starve us with GM foods that break apart our DNA,

Plague us with lab-created bio-bots and suicide vaccines,

Terrorize us with war, bustin thru our every door,

To force us to clutch his fraudulent regime.



2) Still our faith holds true, one body, many parts,

Operates thru love, grateful heart to broken heart,

Our Brother paid our ransom with His blood,

Do you know of anyone else who would?

While they kill and cripple, big-shot powers deceive,

To not allow new life to flower when you believe,

They’ll tell you any story you’ll swallow,

Sell you any bogus glory you’ll follow, (fool you with)

Lyin science, tyrant religion, kissin up to the state,

Illusion management media pushin ignorance escape,

Status above the other slaves, gratifyin ev’ry desire,

Ways to pay for your free ride, by diggin a void inside,

Snubbin the voice of our Creator and His fire.



3) So hand in hand we stand up, each and every one,

For the natural-born human beings on the run,

Defend our free love spiral chromosomes

Against evil trans-human viral clones,

Spirit to spirit, we hear our destiny,

From the Lord, our head, source of each identity,

He calls us away from the domain of dread,

To walk ourselves out from among the dead, (if we just)

Lift our hands with a joyful shout, point our toes to the sky,

Speak our mouth the truth right out, poke our thumb thru the devil’s eye,

Bend our knee gratefully to Daddy, in our Brother risen,

Our eyes and ears ain’t heard or seen, our heart ain’t ever dreamed,

What He has prepared for us who love Him.



Hand in hand,

Hand in hand.