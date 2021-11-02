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Episode 34 - American Coup Part One
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101 views • November 02, 2021
Join me and special guest CPT Robert Firth (ret). CPT Firth is an author, Vietnam War vet and true American Patriot. We'll discuss the American Coup and other important and interesting topics.
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Links from this episode:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/science-team-reveals-graphene-aluminum-lnp-capsids-peg-parasites-in-4-cov-vaccines
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-14-congress-all-judges-exempt-from-mandatory-covid-vaccination-executive-order.html
https://theexpose.uk/2021/08/24/oxford-university-study-finds-fully-vaccinated-healthcare-workers-carry-251-times-viral-load-compared-to-the-unvaccinated/
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/news/article/boom-major-law-firm-confirms-fda-deceived-america-its-confusing-approval-pfizer-vax
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/09/press-conference-cause-of-death-after-covid-19-vaccination-undeclared-components-of-the-covid-19-vaccines-3041824.html
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Links from this episode:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/science-team-reveals-graphene-aluminum-lnp-capsids-peg-parasites-in-4-cov-vaccines
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-14-congress-all-judges-exempt-from-mandatory-covid-vaccination-executive-order.html
https://theexpose.uk/2021/08/24/oxford-university-study-finds-fully-vaccinated-healthcare-workers-carry-251-times-viral-load-compared-to-the-unvaccinated/
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/news/article/boom-major-law-firm-confirms-fda-deceived-america-its-confusing-approval-pfizer-vax
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/09/press-conference-cause-of-death-after-covid-19-vaccination-undeclared-components-of-the-covid-19-vaccines-3041824.html
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