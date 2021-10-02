© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer's New Miracle Covid-19 Pill Based on Ivermectin
Follow
4
Share
Report
421 views • October 02, 2021
Another piece of the US anti-Ivermectin puzzle may have emerged. On Monday, Pfizer announced that it’s launching an accelerated Phase 2/3 trial for a COVID prophylactic pill designed to ward off COVID in those may have come in contact with the disease. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/pfizer-launches-final-study-for-covid-drug-thats-suspiciously-similar-to-horse-paste/
Save 50% on Brain Force Ultra and experience the next level in high-powered energy nootropics!
Save 50% on Brain Force Ultra and experience the next level in high-powered energy nootropics!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.