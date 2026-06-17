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Should you pre-Judge everything-everybody?
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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Another aspect besides profit of a corporate business model is that it is set up to always grow larger... that is part of 'profit' for its owners, CEOs, & employees.

Another aspect of judging everybody as either good or evil is that we tend to think or treat others as only Bad or good people. Example: The Deep State treats me as a BAD guy because I chose NOT to contract with THEM---Become under THEIR commercial/MariTime jurisdiction. I want to maintain my sovereignty.
The Deep State kills off any competing scientific advancement as BAD because it goes beyond the understanding of THEIR accepted "Scientific Community" that was trained/taught/graduated from THEIR colleges & "Public school" system. i.e.: "UFOs don't exist" because "we" don't understand how they function!  ..or, We are the first civilization! ..Atlantis, or the Garden of Eden, is only a myth!
The DeepState/municipal Code enforcement Agencies don't allow anything that is not patented according to THEM.


Did CEO Eisenhower make a deal with the wrong "Alien"=Inter-dimensional Time travelers in the early 1950s? Rather than being BAD, he made A great error thinking A futureTime Grey would be 'better' than past-Graduated 'Nordics?'


#5877. International Public Notice: Regarding "Second" Declaration of Independence http://annavonreitz.com/seconddeclaration2.pdf

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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