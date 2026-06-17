Should you pre-Judge everything-everybody?

Another aspect besides profit of a corporate business model is that it is set up to always grow larger... that is part of 'profit' for its owners, CEOs, & employees.

Another aspect of judging everybody as either good or evil is that we tend to think or treat others as only Bad or good people. Example: The Deep State treats me as a BAD guy because I chose NOT to contract with THEM---Become under THEIR commercial/MariTime jurisdiction. I want to maintain my sovereignty.

The Deep State kills off any competing scientific advancement as BAD because it goes beyond the understanding of THEIR accepted "Scientific Community" that was trained/taught/graduated from THEIR colleges & "Public school" system. i.e.: "UFOs don't exist" because "we" don't understand how they function! ..or, We are the first civilization! ..Atlantis, or the Garden of Eden, is only a myth!

The DeepState/municipal Code enforcement Agencies don't allow anything that is not patented according to THEM.





Did CEO Eisenhower make a deal with the wrong "Alien"=Inter-dimensional Time travelers in the early 1950s? Rather than being BAD, he made A great error thinking A futureTime Grey would be 'better' than past-Graduated 'Nordics?'





#5877. International Public Notice: Regarding "Second" Declaration of Independence http://annavonreitz.com/seconddeclaration2.pdf